Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMEGF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SMEGF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. 521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

