Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.40. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

SAMG stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $227.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

