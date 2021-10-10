Simplex Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,657,000. Appleton Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% in the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $150.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $158.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average is $144.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

