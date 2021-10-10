Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $225.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.51. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $268,713.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

