Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 1,635 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $205,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $315,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 348.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 191,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:TYG opened at $28.40 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.