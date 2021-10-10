Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 11,350 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $4,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

BOOT opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

