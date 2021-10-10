Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 60.0% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

MCRB stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $580.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.