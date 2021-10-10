Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $670,000 in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.