Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 44.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 235,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 290.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.53 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.