Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 12,675 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of World Fuel Services worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

