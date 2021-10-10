Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $10,456,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BAESY opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

BAE Systems Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY).

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.