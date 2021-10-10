Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY opened at $206.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.60 and its 200 day moving average is $210.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

