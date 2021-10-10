Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 6,125 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $904,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of IRTC opened at $63.20 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.28.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

