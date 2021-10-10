Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.01. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.35 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

