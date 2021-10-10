SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down to $29.45

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.45, but opened at $28.55. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 1,180 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.96.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

