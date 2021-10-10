Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $113.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 34,968 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

