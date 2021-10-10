Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 198,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on SNN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

