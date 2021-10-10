Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $425.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

