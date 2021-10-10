Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the bank’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $425.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01.
In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
