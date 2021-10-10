Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $28.45 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,629 shares during the period. AGCO makes up about 3.1% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $28,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AGCO by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Shares of AGCO opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average is $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

