S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $121,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $429.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.