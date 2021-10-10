SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15,530.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,910 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

