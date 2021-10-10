SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $88.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.49 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

