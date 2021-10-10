SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after buying an additional 1,751,847 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after buying an additional 118,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,511,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

