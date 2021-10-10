Sportcash One (SCONEX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24,694.00

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $432,428.90 and approximately $24,694.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00134704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00086261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.77 or 0.99756979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.94 or 0.06414946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003344 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

