SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $56.89

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.89, but opened at $55.32. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 830 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock valued at $74,401,282 over the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

