Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.65 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

Shares of CXM opened at $16.88 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

