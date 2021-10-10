Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Trading Up 4.9%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares were up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 21,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 566,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

