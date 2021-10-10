Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 592.71 ($7.74).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of LON:STAN traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 480.80 ($6.28). The company had a trading volume of 8,134,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 447.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 470.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 31.69%.

In related news, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 60,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £269,400 ($351,972.82). In the last three months, insiders have bought 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

