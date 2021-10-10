Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches One Day Volume of $247,600.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $247,600.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00136602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.20 or 0.99958634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.15 or 0.06439170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003265 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

