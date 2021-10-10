State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in WNS were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of WNS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS opened at $82.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

