State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Owens & Minor worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $108,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 158.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMI opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

