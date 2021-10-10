State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $49.42 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

