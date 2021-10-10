State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.23% of Infinera worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 121,616 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 221,844 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of INFN opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

