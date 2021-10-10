State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cohu were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 28.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 549.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 462.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 131,854 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.62 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

