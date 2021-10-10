State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,607 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 54.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 93.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

