State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,695 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 31.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Loews by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Loews by 632.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 268,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Loews by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $57.42 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

