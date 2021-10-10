Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,918,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,971,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,870,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,103,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 128.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLA. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Erste Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

