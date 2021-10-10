Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Barclays were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 254,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 200,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 386,525 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.80 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 218.00 to 220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

