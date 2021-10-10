Stephens Inc. AR Has $117,000 Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7,356.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,115,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,385 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $16,387,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 345,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,470 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

