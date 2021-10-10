Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Shares of STRL stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 239,196 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 857,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

