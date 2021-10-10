Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to report sales of $240.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.63 million and the lowest is $239.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $971.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $977.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on STVN. Citigroup began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

STVN opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.53. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

