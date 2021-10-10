Steve Aselage Sells 60,000 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

