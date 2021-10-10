Stifel Financial Corp Has $453.42 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Accenture worth $453,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Shares of ACN opened at $325.19 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

