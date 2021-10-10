Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,848,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,175 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $221,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 402,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 200,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of EQAL opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $46.87.

