Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,145 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,813% compared to the typical daily volume of 269 put options.

AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AY opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

