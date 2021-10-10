Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

SEOAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS SEOAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,668. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

