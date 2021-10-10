Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SULZF stock opened at $90.03 on Thursday. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $77.40 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

