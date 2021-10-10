Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.30 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.05 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,144 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

