Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.76. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 463,386 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sundial Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 6.18.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 707.37%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sundial Growers by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

