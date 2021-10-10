Susquehanna Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.83.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of -134.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.